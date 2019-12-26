Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes Sells 87,300 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes sold 87,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$491,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$760,196.38.

Richard Allan Howes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$705,439.00.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.85.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.19.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.