E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

NYSE:SSP opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

In related news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 25,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.