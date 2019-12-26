Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $110.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

ETN opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $95.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after buying an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

