Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.82

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 39961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,666 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 355,256 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 193,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

