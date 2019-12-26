EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Up 2.4%

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, 670 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

About EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

