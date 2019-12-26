Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $24.85 million and $1.39 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00019781 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,259,752 coins and its circulating supply is 17,088,764 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

