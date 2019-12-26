Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.56, approximately 253,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 112,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,816.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.