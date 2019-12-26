Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.86, 165,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 220,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Endologix by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 102,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endologix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Endologix by 868.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 550,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Endologix by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

