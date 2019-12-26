ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 5.9% Higher

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34, 68,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 131,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENDRA Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

