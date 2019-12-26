Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.95

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 124044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HSBC raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.46.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

