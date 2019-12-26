Envion 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,275.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Envion has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $6,275.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Envion has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

