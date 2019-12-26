Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.67. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 2,068.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.