eosDAC Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $92,129.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bibox, Bitbns, Hotbit, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

