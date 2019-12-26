Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 9,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.59. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

