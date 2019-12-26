Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,288,030 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.89.

About Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

