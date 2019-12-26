Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 26th (JRONY, KALU, KIGRY, KL, KNL, LBAI, MGDDY, MLNT, MOG.A, MSGN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 26th:

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

