Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 26th (ASB, LB, NOW, RAD, SPPI, TNK, TOWN, TWNK, UBSI, UCFC)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Continued rise in demand for loans, change in deposit mix, inorganic growth strategy and improving credit quality are expected to continue supporting the company's profitability. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely put pressure on margins, thus hurting revenue growth. Moreover, higher expenses (mainly resulting from rise in technology costs and inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's increased dependence on commercial loans remains a concern.”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This is evident from third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings met estimate but net sales missed the same. Both the top and the bottom line continued to decline year over year. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. The brand is likely to experience another solid year. Nonetheless, the company remains committed to improve Victoria’s Secret performance. However, management anticipates comps to be about flat to down marginally during fiscal 2019. Also, gross margin rate is likely to contract year over year primarily due to lower merchandise margin rate.”

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $327.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. The company also raised fiscal 2019 outlook on robust pipeline and improvement in bookings. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost after delivering solid results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Earnings benefited from higher adjusted EBITDA, courtesy of tight expense control and higher prescription count at retail pharmacies. Improved pharmacy network at EnvisionRxOptions also drove results. Notably, it delivered sixth straight quarter of prescription count growth. Further, the company has been investing in the expansion of EnvisionRxOptions, which is adding growth. However, weak front-end sales have been hurting the company’s top line. This coupled with projections of lower prescription reimbursement rates might hurt performance. Bleak EBITDA view for fiscal 2020 is also a concern.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

