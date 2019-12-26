Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

ELS opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 86.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

