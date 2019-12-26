EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $219,761.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $219,761.00 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004550 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011192 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,753,141 coins and its circulating supply is 30,258,434 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.