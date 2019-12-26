EvenCoin Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $314,547.00 and approximately $411,563.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

