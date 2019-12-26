EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.35 million for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

