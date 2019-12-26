Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exantas Capital (XAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.