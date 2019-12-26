ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,430.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $244,555.00 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

