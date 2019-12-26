Expanse (EXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,075.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Expanse has a total market cap of $555,853.00 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

