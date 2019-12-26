FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $90.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $88.35 million. FB Financial posted sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $359.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.15 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.30 million, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $402.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

