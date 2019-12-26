Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $350.53

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.53 and last traded at $350.11, with a volume of 7212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day moving average is $322.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.031 per share. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

