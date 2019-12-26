First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Financial Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,604,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,668,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 4,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

