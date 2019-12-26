First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

