First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRME has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

