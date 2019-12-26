First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, approximately 1,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 149.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

