First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.57, 896 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter.

