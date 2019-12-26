FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.38

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 15422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

