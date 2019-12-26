Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

FWRD stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

