FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $17,926.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00552898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009013 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.