GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOG shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GLOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $795.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GasLog by 33.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 535,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 317,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

