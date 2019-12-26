Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Up 1.8%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.75 and last traded at $219.75, 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

