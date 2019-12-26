Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Down 0.5%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18, 65,825 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,063,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 1,005,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 785,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 577,116 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

