Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Trading Up 0.3%

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), 112,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.72 ($2.64).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.44%.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

