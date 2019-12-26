German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GABC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $946.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

