GINcoin Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. GINcoin has a market cap of $61,988.00 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,228.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01744667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $186.49 or 0.02581448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00554234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00635218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057135 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00384899 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,896,537 coins and its circulating supply is 7,896,527 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

