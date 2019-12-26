Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 400000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

