Global Currency Reserve Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $3,914.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005780 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,771,265 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

