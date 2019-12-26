GoldBlocks 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $28,104.00 and $15.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

