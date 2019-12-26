Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. The company intends to deploy about $100-$105 million for building projects to boost distribution and production capacity. In the long term, the company anticipates gaining from exposure in new markets, product development, global expansion, buyouts and end-user conversion. Its focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks will work in its favor. However, the company expects challenging macro conditions to continue hampering its financials. It now anticipates organic sales to be flat in 2019, down from low single-digit growth mentioned earlier. Sales in the Asia Pacific are predicted to decrease in double digits versus the previously mentioned low single-digit decline. Rising cost of sales and unfavorable volume can also hurt its gross margin.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE:GGG opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

