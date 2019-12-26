Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Greif by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

