Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc (CVE:GZD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, potash, and diamond deposits. As of November 1, 2018, it had interests in approximately 189,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia along with metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling approximately 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border; and approximately 161,000 acres of properties, which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

