GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.25

Shares of GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO CARSO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

About GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors. The company operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, and Infrastructure and Construction divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumer division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, and electronic and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, and Saks Fifth Avenue brand names.

