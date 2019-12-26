Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

HALL stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 216,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 101,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

