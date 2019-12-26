Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

