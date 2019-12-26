Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.03 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce sales of $113.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Harmonic posted sales of $113.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $393.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $438.30 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $77,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,159. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a PE ratio of 260.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.